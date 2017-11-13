Graham to Moore: ‘Even If You Win You Lose,’ People Are ‘Calling for Your Expulsion’

Monday while talking to reporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore to discontinue campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Graham said, “I suggested it would be best for him to stay with his family, for GOP and country, if he stepped aside. I just think there’s no good outcome for Mr. Moore. Even if you win, you lose, because you are coming to a body where people are already calling for your expulsion.”

