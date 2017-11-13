Jay-Z: NFL Protests Not About the Flag, ‘It’s About Justice’

Monday TMZ posted a video from rapper Jay-Z’s Sunday night concert in Miami, which he offers his take on the NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

He said, “I want you all to understand when people are like kneeling — love you too — when people are kneeling and putting their fist up what they are doing is not about the flag. It’s about justice. It’s about injustice.”

He added, “And that is not a black or white thing it’s a human issue, it’s a human issue. Everybody should feel the same way if your 16-year-old child left the house and didn’t come back. Everyone should be affected. That is not a black or white issue it’s a human issue.”

