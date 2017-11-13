Jeb Bush: Roy Moore Should Step Aside, We Need To Stand For ‘Decency’

Monday on CNBC, former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) said due to the sexual misconduct accusations leveled against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, he should step aside in his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Bush said, “This is not a question of innocence or guilt like in a criminal proceeding, this is a question of what’s right and what’s wrong. Acknowledging that you’re dating teenagers when you’re 32-years old as assistant state attorney is wrong. It’s just plain wrong.”

He added, “We need to stand for basic principles, and decency has to be one of those. In the really poisonous political environment we have right now, one of the rules I think has to apply is that when you attack somebody on the other party, and the other team, for doing something wrong, when it happens on your team you have an obligation, I think, to speak out as well.”

