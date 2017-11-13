Mitch McConnell: Roy Moore Should Step Aside — ‘I Believe the Women’

Here is the video of @SenateMajLdr saying he believes the women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting a 14-year old and pursuing other teens. pic.twitter.com/169YSHlXym

Monday at an event in Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed the sexual misconduct accusations leveled against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a report in The Washington Post.

McConnell said Roy Moore should step aside from his bid for the U.S. Senate.

A reporter asked, “Do you believe these allegations to be true?”

McConnell responded, “I believe the women. Yes”

