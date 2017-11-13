Moore on Beverly Young Nelson’s Story: ‘This Is Absolutely False — I Never Did What She Said I Did’

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Alabama, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore said today’s allegation that he attempted to rape Beverly Young Nelson when she was 16 years old was “absolutely false.”

Moore said, “I want to make it perfectly clear, the people of Alabama know me, they know my character, they know what I have stood for in the political world for over 40 years. I can tell you without hesitation this is absolutely false. I never did what she said I did. I don’t even know the woman. I don’t know anything about her. I don’t even know where the restaurant is or was.”

He added, “If you look at this situation, you will see, because I am 11 points—or 10 or 11 points—ahead, this race being just 28 days off, that this is a political maneuver and it has nothing to do with reality. It all about politics.”

