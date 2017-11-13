White ‘Transracial’ Man Identifies as Filipino

Ja Du can be seen driving around Tampa, FL in his purple Tuk Tuk, a vehicle used for public transit in the Philippines.

Per 11 Alive, Ja Du, given the name Adam at birth, is a white man who chooses to identify as a Filipino.

Ja Du says he grew up enjoying Filipino food, events and the culture.

“Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin,” he told 11 Alive. “I’d watch the history channel sometimes for hours you know whenever it came to that and you know nothing else intrigued me more but things about Filipino culture.”

Dr. Stacey Scheckner, a licensed psychologist with a B.A. from Washington University who also holds a M.A. and doctorate from Florida State, does not see anything wrong with Ja Du’s behavior, likening it to someone changing their gender.

“If someone feels that they feel at home with a certain religion, a certain race, a certain culture, I think that if that’s who they really feel inside life is about finding out who you are. The more knowledge you have of yourself, the happier you can be,” she said.

Ja Du has not yet told his family about identifying as a Filipino man for fear of ridicule.

Ja Du is not the first to come out as transracial. Rachel Dolezal came under fire for identifying as black despite being born white and was even the president of the Spokane, WA, chapter of the NAACP.

