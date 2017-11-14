Dem Rep Speier: ‘There Are Two Members of Congress’ Who ‘Have Engaged In Sexual Harassment’

During testimony before the Committee on House Administration on Tuesday, Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated there are two current members of Congress, one Republican, and one Democrat who have sexually harassed people.

advertisement

Speier said, “In fact, there are two members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, right now, who serve, who have been subject to review, or [have not] been subject to review, but have engaged in sexual harassment.”

She continued, “These harasser propositions such as, ‘Are you going to be a good girl?’ To perpetrators exposing their genitals, to victims having their private parts grabbed on the House floor. All they ask in return as staff members is to be able to work in a hostile-free work environment. They want the system fixed and the perpetrators held accountable.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett