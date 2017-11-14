Dem Sen Murphy: We Are Concerned Trump ‘Is So Unstable’ He Might Order Nuclear Strike

by Pam Key14 Nov 20170

Tuesday during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s hearing to look into the president’s authority to order the use of nuclear weapons, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said they were “concerned” President Donald Trump was “so unstable” that he might order a nuclear weapon strike.

Murphy said, “Let me just pull back the cover for a minute from this hearing. We are concerned the president of the United States is so unstable, is so volatile, has a decision-making process that is so quixotic, that he might order a nuclear weapon strike that is wildly out of step with U.S. national security interests.”

