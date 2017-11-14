Hannity: Moore Must Explain ‘Inconsistencies’ and ‘Remove Any Doubt’ Within 24 Hours or ‘Get Out of This Race’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity gave Alabama Republican Senate nominee an ultimatum to either explain his “inconsistencies” and “remove any doubt” within 24 hours or get out of the race.

Hannity said, “I do not and will never rush to judgment. Because we have seen the media and politicians get it wrong so many times, I’ve outlined all of that. Now, in light of new information about Judge Roy Moore, we have to address this issue again tonight. We should be troubled by two things in this case. When the Washington Post story first broke, I said that the allegations should be taken seriously. They should be fully investigated. This is a serious — it’s a 14-year-old girl. We need to discover the truth. I also said I can understand when women wait years to come forward to because of the evil that, in cases where men are guilty, it’s evil trauma. I can understand people having a difficult time talking about it, even years later.”

After playing clips of Moore responding to the accusations, Hannity stated that Moore’s answers about dating teenagers “seemed inconsistent.” After playing Moore denying the charges leveled by another accuser, Hannity stated, “He denied knowing this fifth accuser, but this accuser has brought forth a yearbook that Moore appeared to sign, ‘To a sweeter, more beautiful girl, I could not say Merry Christmas. … Love, Roy Moore, DA.’ I looked at the handwriting. I know some people on Twitter have said things about this.”

Hannity then stated, “Here’s where I am tonight, between this interview that I did and the inconsistent answers, between him saying I never knew this girl and then that yearbook comes out. For me, the judge has 24 hours. You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory [explanation] for your inconsistencies that I just showed. You must remove any doubt. If you can’t do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race. This country has way too many issues and problems. The American people deserve 100% truth and honesty. We need correct answers the first time on issues this serious. Judge Moore, you owe that to the people of Alabama, the Republican Party that you represent, and to the country-which is suffering under so many problems. We deserve answers, consistent answers, and truth.”

