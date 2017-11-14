Limbaugh: ‘Search-and-Destroy Mission’ Against Roy Moore Is Really About Mitch McConnell Sending Steve Bannon a Message

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh said the recent sexual misconduct allegations aimed at former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore had been inspired by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who had backed Moore’s former opponent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the earlier primary contests.

Limbaugh explained how it was his opinion those charges were meant to send a message to former Donald Trump chief strategist and Breitbart chief executive Steve Bannon, who has publicly said he seeks to take on all Republicans that back McConnell as Senate Majority Leader.

“Whether Judge Moore did the deed or deeds or not, what’s really happening here folks, if you really want to know – it’s a multi-faceted search-and-destroy mission here,” Limbaugh said. “But what’s really driving this – do not doubt me about this. But what’s really driving this is Mitch McConnell saying to Steve Bannon, ‘Really? You think you’re going to get your guys elected? You think you are going to get your guys elected and me kicked out of here? Really? Seriously? OK, watch this.’”

“Don’t forget, Judge Moore is – Trump did not endorse him, but Steve Bannon, I don’t know – endorsed, chose, go behind, supports, what have you,” he continued. “And Bannon has been very upfront about the objective he has, and that’s to get Mitch McConnell out of the Senate. And so I don’t think – even if all we had was one allegation against Judge Moore, this was going to be it for Judge Moore. It didn’t matter because this is now being used to send a message to Bannon and his group that you just – you think you’re going to get rid of me, well take a look at what’s going to happen every time you try. So that clearly is a factor here.”

