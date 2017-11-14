McConnell: I’ve Talked to the White House About Moore, I Think ‘We’ll Have Further Discussions’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he has discussed Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore with the White House and expects to have more conversations about Moore with the White House in the future.

McConnell said, “[T]he president called me from Vietnam on Friday. We had a chance to discuss this issue. I talked to General Kelly about it on Saturday. I talked to the vice president about it yesterday. And there’s no question that there’s a deep concern here. Roy Moore should step aside. The women who have come forward are entirely credible. He’s obviously not fit to be in the United States Senate, and we’ve looked at all the options to try to prevent that from happening. Obviously, this close to the election, it’s a very complicated matter. And I think once the president and his team get back, we’ll have further discussions about it.”

