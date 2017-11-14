Pat Buchanan to Republicans on Roy Moore: ‘I Would Leave This Up to the People of Alabama to Decide’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” conservative commentator Pat Buchanan explained to host Neil Cavuto why congressional Republicans should have a sense of urgency in getting tax reform done, and it is tied to the outcome of the December 12 special election for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

If the bill is not passed before the December 12 election, Buchanan said it could get lost in the debate of whether or not to seat Roy Moore, the embattled Republican candidate in Alabama, if he should emerge as the winner. Buchanan also urged GOP lawmakers to let the people of Alabama decide the fate of Moore given most have already made it known how they feel about Moore’s situation.

“Well, I’m not sure when whoever wins in December takes office exactly, but you’re exactly right,” Buchanan said. “I would sure get that all done. You have to have it done I think before the new year because you could have Roy Moore in the United States Senate and them arguing about whether to seat him or not. But I would really — if I was the Republican Party, I would leave this up to the people of Alabama to decide in December. We could have a lot more coming out.”

