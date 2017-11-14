Report: Robocall Claiming to Be Washington Post Reporter Seeks ‘Damaging’ Information on Roy Moore

According to a report from Mobile, AL CBS affiliate WKRG, “at least one person” in their viewing area had received a robocall seeking “damaging information about Roy Moore.”

The robocall, captured in a voicemail recording by Creola, AL pastor Al Moore, is from a man claiming to be a Washington Post reporter by the name of “Bernie Bernstein” and offers a “reward” for “damaging remarks.”

“Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for The Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com, thank you.”

