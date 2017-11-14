Scarborough on Trump DoJ Investigating Hillary: ‘This Is What Joseph Stalin Would Do’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough addressed reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was considering appointing a special counsel to investigate the Clinton Foundation’s role in the sale of Uranium One to Russia.

advertisement

Scarborough said, “We are going to get to how horrific this is, what a horrific precedent this would set if Donald Trump goes after his political opponent, pressuring the Justice Department, pressuring the attorney general to do this. If this is what happens, this is what Joseph Stalin would do, this is what tyrants have done for years, is sick their people on political opponents.”

He continued, “But just the underlying charge, the claim here that somehow the Clintons benefited from this deal going through, it’s an absence of malice moment where Paul Newman leans back in his chair and says, ‘Prove it.’ They’re not going to prove anything here. There’s no smoking gun here. There’s no nothing here that’s going to prove that the Clintons somehow got money. I mean, it might look bad but putting a special prosecutor out there is going to uncover absolutely nothing and set a horrific precedent.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN