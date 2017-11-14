Tennessee State Player Kicked Off Team, Expelled From School After Punching Coach on Sideline

A TSU football player has been kicked off the team and expelled from the university after punching a coach in the face during their last game pic.twitter.com/LgV7pXa6BG

Tennessee State senior defensive end Latrelle Lee was kicked off the team and dismissed from the university after he hit Tigers head strength coach T.J. Greenstone Saturday night.

Monday, the 22-year-old was expelled from the university.

Greenstone, a former defensive lineman at Vanderbilt, is in charge of keeping players from getting too close to the sideline.

Video of the incident shows Lee punching Greenstone in the head two times, knocking him to the ground in the middle of the team’s game against Southeast Missouri State.

Director of Athletics Teresa Phillips released the following statement, via News Channel 5:

We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students. We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him.

