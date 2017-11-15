Alabama Pastor Rips Republicans for Abandoning Roy Moore — ‘What a Bunch of Sissies’

An Alabama pastor is not pleased with the way some Republicans have publicly reacted to a Washington Post report published last week that accused Moore of engaging in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls more than 34 years ago.

In an interview with Mobile, AL FOX affiliate WALA, Dr. David Gonnella, pastor of Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore, AL, remains a supporter of Moore despite allegations in the Post’s report. He suggested it was part of an effort to damage Moore’s bid to win the special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

“I don’t desert my friends just on mere accusations. I require evidence,” Gonnella said.

“It’s funny how the Republican Party is,” he added. “What a bunch of sissies. The Democrats rally around their candidate even when they’re guilty. Republicans want to throw them under the bus on a minor accusation without knowing whether they’re guilty or not.”

Gonnella was among a list of church pastors posted on Moore’s campaign website expressing their support for Moore.

