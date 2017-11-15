CNN: Bannon Is Sticking By Moore Despite Reports

Wednesday, CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny said despite reports, former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon was supporting former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in the December 12 race for U.S. Senate.

Zeleny said, “We know Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist here at the White House the head of Breitbart News, who supported Roy Moore, is still with him at this point. Our colleagues Jeremy Diamond and Dana Bash and others are reporting Steve Bannon is still supportive of Judge Moore. But Wolf, this is a fluid situation. We’ve not heard from the president on this topic.”

