Hannity: Voters of Alabama Will Ultimately Decide on Moore, Not Me or Anyone Else

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity responded to the open letter Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore wrote him in response to the ultimatum Hannity gave Moore on Tuesday to either clear up the “inconsistencies” in his response to the accusations against him within 24 hours or withdraw from the race by saying Moore’s letter did respond to Hannity’s specific questions, and the voters in Alabama will ultimately decide what happens to Moore.

After reading Moore’s letter in full, Hannity stated that Moore answered the specific questions that Hannity asked and the voters of Alabama need all the facts. Hannity added that whatever steps are necessary to ensure all the facts are known should be taken, including possibly delaying the election.

He concluded by stating that the voters of Alabama will ultimately make the right decision and the election is up to the voters of the state, not anyone else.

