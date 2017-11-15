Hillary: Calls for Investigation Into Me ‘Personally Offensive’ – It Would Be ‘Abuse of Power’ Like In a Dictatorship

During an interview with Mother Jones released on Wednesday, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions considering a special counsel to investigate her and President Trump urging the Department of Justice to investigate her as an abuse and that an investigation would be something that resembles the way things are done in a dictatorship.

Hillary said, “I regret deeply that this appears to be the politicization of the Justice Department and our justice system. This Uranium One story has been debunked countless times by members of the press, by independent experts. It is nothing but a false charge that the Trump administration is trying to drum up in order to avoid attention being directed at them. I mean, even Trey Gowdy, somebody who’s hardly a fan of mine, said that there doesn’t seem to be the basis for a special counsel. Of course, there isn’t.”

She continued that it is “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law. … And if they sent a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated, that rips at the fabric of the contract we have that we can trust our justice system.”

