McConnell Floats Sessions as Write-In for Alabama Senate Race

On Tuesday, Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) floated the idea of Attorney General Jeff Sessions returning to his Senate seat by being a write-in candidate in the December 12 race as an alternative to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in light of several sexual abuse accusations.

McConnell said, “The name being most often discussed may not be available, but the Alabamian who would, you know, fit that standard would be the attorney general, who’s totally well known and extremely popular in Alabama. That, obviously, would be a big move for him and for the president.”

