Schweizer: Recordings Will Show Russian Officials Willing to Bribe Clintons, ‘Body of Evidence’ Warrants Investigations

In an appearance Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Breitbart editor at Large Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of “Clinton Cash,” revealed there were audio recordings of Russian officials demonstrating they were willing to use “bribery” to get favors from the former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to Schweizer, that included giving donations to the Clinton Foundation.

He added that had there been this body of evidence compiled on anyone else in an elected office, from President Donald Trump on down, they under investigation.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Joining us now, the man who got the started, author of the book, “Clinton Cash,” Peter Schweizer, Fox News contributor, former deputy assistant to the President, Sebastian Gorka. Peter, you got this started, you watch this unfold today, and I want to get your initial reaction. I also want to talk about — I want you to give us the money aspect to this as it relates to the Clintons, who paid who, when and where, and how active and involved were they in this deal?

SCHWEIZER: Well, look, Sean, I’ve always felt the evidence was very clear. And I don’t know that hesitation is at the Department of Justice. There were several facts that no one debates. Fact number one, you have the Kazakh uranium minister Moukhtar Dzhakishev in a 2010 video deposition describing in great detail how Bill and Hillary Clinton shook him down and shook down Kazakh officials to compel them to give uranium assets to Frank Giustra, who is the founder of Uranium One. Nobody disputes that. That is clear.

We now have this whistle-blower that has come forward who reportedly has audio recordings of Russian officials talking about using bribery to get favors from the Clintons, giving donations to the Clinton Foundation. That has yet to appear, but I think that will be pretty strong. The third part of this ingredient is we have the actual flow of money. Tens of millions of dollars to the Clintons as this deal is going down.

I would dare say, Sean, anybody in Washington, D.C., elected office, from President Trump to Vice President Pence, the members of Congress or the Senate, if that body of evidence existed, there would be an investigation today on corruption charges and bribery. I just think it’s that crystal clear.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, let’s go back to the simple part of uranium one in the sense. We import uranium, the foundational material for nuclear weapons, that means we don’t have enough. Why would anybody ever think it’s a good idea to give Vladimir Putin 20 percent? Especially as we have now learned through investigative reporting, Putin’s agents in America were involved in bribery, extortion, racketeering, money laundering and kickbacks. These are now facts. [Robert] Mueller knew it, and Eric Holder knew it. Why would we give away uranium, or rights to uranium when, in fact, we need uranium?

GORKA: Why? Because the key people involved in that sale were paid off to the tune of millions. I want to make a statement here, Sean. PETA needs to be recognized for the person who put this all together, but what you just did in two segments ago, those graphics, Sean, I pray to the good lord that one day they will be used in a court of law to bring justice back to America. The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post will not show you the truth and you and your team put it out so everyone can see it. I said it before, and it made the left blow up, but I will say it again. The Rosenberg’s were executed for giving away the secrets on how to make a bomb. The Clinton crime cartel sold those things that you need to make a bomb, which is American uranium, and they gave it to a Russian government that is in league with rogue nations. None of that should ever have been sold to anybody.

HANNITY: Mueller knew as the FBI Director. It was an FBI informant. That means Holder had to know. They have not only has four-plus years’ experience as an undercover agent, informant, they also have tapes, and they also have documents, and they also have emails, and they slapped an NDA on this guy, like putting a muzzle on him. Wait until he now discloses this. I’m imaging this is devastating — Sebastian first.

GORKA: Look, you’ve done the amazing mapping of all the corruption, the pay for play, the emails server and everything else. You can do it again for simply network analysis. Look at who was in key decision-making positions for the last eight years. Look at the connections between the directors of the FBI, Comey, Mueller. Look at the AGs Holder, Lynch. This is really important — look at who Rob Rosenstein’s best buddies are for the last 10 years and the fact that this is still at the top of the Department of Justice today in the Trump administration. Just the network analysis tells you that there is something rotten in the heart of Denmark, and it is now time to clean it out.

HANNITY: It is so extensive because I keep talking about this dual justice system, Peter. It is the dossier, propaganda bought and paid for by Hillary and the DNC. It doesn’t make sense to give away our uranium, ever. I’ll give you the last word.

SCHWEIZER: Yeah, you are exactly right, Sean. And look, the Clinton defense thus far has been pitiful. Essentially they say, first of all, nine government agencies have reviewed this. That has nothing to do with bribery. The fact of the matter is bribery exist whether it’s a close vote or not. The second offense, Hillary Clinton is saying that she was not involved in the decision. I’m sorry, but she does not have a great track record of speaking the truth. The person that they sort of prop out, Assistant Secretary of State Fernandez to say she was not involved in this decision — four days before he first made that statement, Sean, he is in the Podesta email saying he wants to do whatever he can to help Hillary Clinton get elected. He is not a disinterested party. This has to be investigated.

HANNITY: The media has been so wrong. The day of vindication is getting closer and closer, mark my words.