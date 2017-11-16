Allred on Whether Yearbook Signature Is Forgery: ‘We’re Not Addressing’ and Analysis Should Be Done in Professional Setting

Wednesday, on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” on CNN, Gloria Allred, the attorney for Roy Moore accuser Beverly Nelson, said that she’s not addressing whether the yearbook signature her client put forward is legitimate, but will allow it to be examined in a professional setting.

Blitzer asked, “Can you say flatly to our viewers right now, Gloria, that the signature, what he wrote in that yearbook in 1977, according to her, can you say flatly that was not a forgery?”

Allred answered, “Well, all I’m saying is we will permit an independent examiner of the writing to look at exemplars of [the] former judge…we will allow all of this to be asked and answered at the hearing.”

After Blitzer pressed, Allred responded, “Well, all I’m saying is we’re not denying, we’re not admitting, we’re not addressing. We will not be distracted, and we will pursue a just result for our client.” She added that she wants analysis of the signature “done in a professional setting to the extent possible. That’s the only setting in which people can testify under oath and that’s what we think is most important.”

