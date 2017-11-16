Dem Sen Baldwin: Franken’s Behavior ‘Isn’t Acceptable’ – I’m Donating His Campaign Contributions to Women Veterans Group

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) denounced Senator Al Franken’s (D-MN) behavior as unacceptable and stated she will donate campaign contributions received from him to an organization for women veterans.

Baldwin said, “Well, this type of behavior isn’t acceptable whether it’s from a Democrat or a Republican or an independent. And I am glad that it is going to the Ethics Committee in the Senate for an investigation. I think that is appropriate, and I will say, for my part, I will be donating campaign contributions from Senator Franken to a Women’s Veteran Initiative in the state of Wisconsin.”

