Fmr Gadsden Mall Manager on Roy Moore: ‘To My Knowledge, He Was Not Banned From the Mall’

In an appearance on Birmingham FOX affiliate WBRC6 on Wednesday, Barnes Boyle, who was the manager of the Gadsden Mall from 1981 to 1996, said he had no memory of former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore being banned from that mall.

A report from The New Yorker magazine published earlier this week claimed Moore had been banned while Boyle was the mall’s manager.

“Sure, it was part of the job,” Boyle said. “We did have written reports and things. But to my knowledge, he was not banned from the mall.

Moore, the Republican candidate in the December 12 special election for U.S. Senate, has been under increased scrutiny in recent days as allegations have surfaced accusing Moore of sexual misconduct in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

