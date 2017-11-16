NRCC Chair Stivers: I’ve Asked Moore for My Money Back, I Believe the Women and Think Moore ‘Should Step Aside’

On Thursday’s broadcast for CNN’s “New Day,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH), who attended a fundraiser for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore and donated money to Moore’s campaign, stated he believes Moore’s accusers, has asked for his money back, and thinks Moore should leave the race.

Stivers said, “I’ve subsequently asked for my money back. That was before these allegations came forward. I do believe these women, and I think that Roy Moore should step aside.”

Stivers further stated that the voters of Alabama should decide and the decision to step aside is ultimately up to Moore. He also said that what happens to Moore if he’s elected is up to the US Senate and he doesn’t want to tell the other chamber what to do, but if Moore was elected to the House, “it would be a problem. And I would probably move to take some action.”

