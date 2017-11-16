WH Press Sec Sanders: Trump Thinks ‘People of Alabama Should Make the Decision on Who Their Next Senator Should Be’

Press Sec. Sanders to @CeciliaVega : Pres. Trump finds Moore allegations "troubling," thinks "people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be." pic.twitter.com/hn9vDEWLre

Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said while President Donald Trump thought the sexual misconduct accusations leveled against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore were “troubling,” he also believed the voters of Alabama “should make the decision on who their next senator should be.”

Sanders said, “Look, the president believes the allegations are troubling and should be taken seriously, and he thinks that the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be.”

She added, “The president said in his statement earlier this week if the allegations are true, then that Roy Moore should step aside. He still firmly believes that.”

