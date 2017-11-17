Al Michaels: Jerry Jones Has Some Support From Other NFL Owners

As the ongoing feud between outspoken Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell continues, Sunday Night Football’s Al Michaels believes Jones has some private support from other owners.

Michaels guaranteed Thursday on Mike Francesa’s WFAN radio show that Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder has Jones’ back in fighting Goodell’s contract extension, adding other owners around the league are not “particularly happy” with “so many fires going” on in the NFL that have nothing to do with football.

Partial transcript as follows:

Clearly he has support from Dan Snyder. We know that. Dan has been in Jerry’s camp all the way on a lot of things and he really thinks Jerry is the best of the best when it comes to figuring out how things work. The rest of the guys and women, I can’t speak for them, I just haven’t talked to too many, but I do know that there are some owners who have not been particularly happy — not necessarily with Goodell’s compensation package, Mike — but the fact that the league has so many fires going in so many different places right now that some of the owners are pretty upset that the focus has been taken away from the field and is on all the ancillary stuff.

I’m sure there are some owners who are saying, “Wait a second. We have to do a better job as a league.” And that probably speaks to the fact that maybe Jerry does have some support. Whether he has the 14-15, whatever he says he has, I have no idea. I don’t know. Most of these owners are fairly circumspect about this right now because they don’t want to get involved publicly. They’re private in terms of how they really feel about these things in terms of letting their emotions play out in the media. They want to keep it under wraps. But I would think he does have some support. Again, to what extent can he hold this thing up? I don’t know. But I do know the last thing in the world the league would need is for Jerry to sue the league.