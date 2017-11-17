Broaddrick: ‘Great Epiphany’ About Bill Clinton Should Have Happened 20 Years Ago

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Bill Clinton accusers Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick stated they were skeptical about the sincerity of those on the left who have recently come out against Bill Clinton.

advertisement

Jones said, “Well, it’s a little bit too late for that now, isn’t it? So, it makes you wonder if they really, truly mean what they say. Because us women did not get any kind of help whatsoever from any of those liberal women. They ridiculed us. We were called all kind of names. We were not believed. And I just — I hope that it’s true that they think that now, but I don’t know that it’s — that I believe it.”

Broaddrick stated, “It’s absolutely disgusting, Laura. This great epiphany, that should have occurred 20 years ago, coming about now is — I should feel ecstatic about it, but I don’t. I feel very disappointed that they waited two decades to do this.”

Both Jones and Broaddrick also remarked that too much of the discussion on Clinton has revolved around Monica Lewinsky and not on them or Kathleen Willey.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett