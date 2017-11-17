Brzezinski: Clinton Should Have Resigned Over Lewinsky – I’m ‘Fine With’ Days of ‘Tip-Toeing Around the Clintons’ Ending

During a discussion on sexual harassment on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated former President Bill Clinton should have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal and said she’s “fine” with the fact that the days of “tip-toeing around the Clintons are over.”

Brzezinski said, “I will say, didn’t this start long before even Bill Clinton, but I will say with Bill Clinton in many ways, who can I say, sexually harassed an intern in the White House?”

She added, “To be fair, this isn’t Roy Moore (R-AL). This is what happens in places where Republicans are. this has been happening for decades. It’s been accepted as a norm.”

Brzezinski did state that you can make the distinction that Moore is accused of impropriety with children and what Moore is accused of would be criminal, “but aren’t we here because norms have been accepted that have been beyond the pale for a very long time?”

Later on, Brzezinski played Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) comments about Bill Clinton, where Gillibrand stated Clinton should have resigned over the Lewinsky scandal. Brzezinski agreed, adding that she felt this way at the time and didn’t understand why women in the White House and Washington didn’t think that that way at the time.

Brzezinski concluded, “I think the days of sort of tip-toeing around the Clintons are over. And I’m fine with it.”

