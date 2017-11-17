CNN’s Bakari Sellers: ‘Franken Should Resign’

Friday on CNN, network political commentator Bakari Sellers said Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) should resign over the recent sexual harassment allegations against him.

Sellers said, “The Democratic Party, we have to clean up their own house. The Republican Party has to clean up their own house. And what I mean by that is its fair for me to say, as I do believe, that Al Franken should resign. I’m a Democrat saying Al Franken should resign.”

He added, “I don’t believe Al Franken belongs in the United States Senate. I don’t believe Roy Moore should be in the United States Senate. And I don’t believe Donald Trump belongs as President of the United States based on these charges.”

