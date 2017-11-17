FNC’s Brian Kilmeade Rails Against Roy Moore: ‘I Would Kick His Head In’

Friday on his Fox News radio show, “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade described Alabama U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore as “obscene” and said he would “kick his head in” if a 30-year-old Moore were looking to date one his daughters.

While interviewing Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Kilmeade said, “You cannot vote for somebody that is calling people’s mothers when you are 30-years old to date a teenager.”

Lankford said, “As the dad of a teenage daughter, I was absolutely astounded by the first accusation and then it just comes out over and over and over again. Every vote that I take is that I have to be able to explain to my children and that’s one I can’t explain to my children.”

Kilmeade added, “You can’t. It’s not he said/she said — she’s in high school and she got a call in her trigonometry class to go to the general office at which time 30-year-old Roy Moore was on the other line asking her out for a date. That is obscene, and I would kick his head in if it was one of my daughters and then I would call the cops.”

