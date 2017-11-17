Gillibrand: ‘Yes’ Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned over Lewinsky

Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told The New York Times former President Bill Clinton should have resigned amid the sexual harassment scandal involving former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Partial transcript as follows:

REPORTER: Is it your view that the President Clinton should have stepped down at that time given the allegations?

GILLIBRAND: I would — Yes. I think that is the appropriate response. But um I think things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances there should be a very different reaction. And I think in light of this conversation we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him.