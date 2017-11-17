Hillary: I Have a Lot of Questions About the Legitimacy of the 2016 Election

During an interview with Mother Jones Senior Reporter Ari Berman released on Friday, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated she has many questions about the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

Interviewer Ari Berman asked, “So between the Republican voter suppression you talked about and Russian interference, do you think it was a legitimate election?”

Hillary said, “I think that there are lots of questions about its legitimacy, and we don’t have a method for contesting that in our system. That’s why I’ve long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened. Because, look, this is the first time we’ve ever been attacked by a foreign adversary, and then they suffer no real consequences. And so, I’m worried that we’re not learning all the lessons, it’s one of the reasons why I wrote the book. Because I wanted people at least to understand what I saw as the factors, including shortcomings of myself and my campaign. But the forces at work outside my campaign are not going away. Somebody else is going to be running for Congress, or governor, or eventually president. We’ve got to know how to protect ourselves.”

Interviewer Berman followed up, “So you have a lot of questions about the legitimacy of the election?”

Hillary answered, “I do, sure. Because I think, as we learn more about it, we know that the web of connections between people on Trump’s team and Russian representatives just gets more and more dense.”

