Maher: Franken Deserves Condemnation, But He Doesn’t Deserve ‘To Be Lumped In’ With Moore or Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued Senator Al Franken (D-MN) deserves the condemnation he has received, but he doesn’t deserve to be compared to Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, President Trump, or Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore.

Maher said Franken’s actions were “very disturbing” and he “did a bad thing. And the condemnation has been universal, which he deserves. What he doesn’t deserve is to be lumped in with Roy Moore, or Kevin Spacey, or Harvey Weinstein, or Donald Trump. Donald Trump calls his accusers liars, threatened to sue them, did long the riffs at his rallies where he would say that they were too ugly for him to assault. Plus, with Al Franken, we’re talking about one incident. Trump has 16 accusers. Roy Moore has nine. Roy Moore spent more time chatting up young girls at the mall than Santa Claus. So, how about another #MeToo campaign where it’s, I can tell two unlike things apart #MeToo. I know the difference between a man who once acted like a dick and a man who is a dick, #MeToo. I know the difference between someone who behaved like a high schooler and someone who targeted the high schoolers, #MeToo.”

