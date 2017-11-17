Schweizer: ‘Very Inside Guy,’ Whistle-blower Coming Forward on Uranium One

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Breitbart editor at Large Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of “Clinton Cash,” reacted to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s dismissal of the Uranium One deal that happened under her tenure as secretary of state.

In an interview with Mother Jones magazine, Clinton claimed wrongdoing involving the deal had been “debunked countless times” and described it as “false charge.” She also went on to say that further investigation into the matter by the Trump administration would be “an abuse of power.”

Schweizer laid out the timeline and reiterated how Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton had ties to Canadian investor Frank Giustra and went on to say a new whistle-blower would be coming forward with the details on the possible wrongdoing.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Here more with reaction, author of the bestselling book “Clinton Cash.” Really? We’re going to get a lecture on the rule of law? You know, I watch people now assail you even the Trump crowd is now trying to come to the defense I noticed of Hillary Clinton. I want to give you a chance to respond and explain to people all of the connections here. I’ll hand it to you.

SCHWEIZER: Well thanks, Sean. Look, this is a story that begins in 2005. Bill and Hillary Clinton helped Frank Giustra, a Canadian investor get very, very rich, and uranium deposits in Kazakhstan from the Kazakh’s government. And we now have a video deposition from the Kazakhs uranium minister at the time, going through detail how they were extorted by then-Senator Hillary Clinton to grant those concessions to Frank Giustra. She was on the Armed Services committee. She wouldn’t meet with Kazakhs officials. Her committee had the responsibility of the distribution of funds for Kazakhstan. She made it clear, no uranium for Giustra. You are not going to get your support from the federal government. After Giustra got the uranium deposits, he sent $30 million to the Clinton Foundation.

HANNITY: What is the timeline on that?

SCHWEIZER: Yes. So, that is 2005, that is when the deal happens. Within two months he sends the first $30 million to the Clinton foundation. 2007 they do what was called a reverse merger. They take those Kazakhs assets, they put them in a company called uranium one. They acquire uranium assets in the United States. In 2010, the Russian government said we want to buy uranium one. That triggers the federal approval of the United States. As the U.S. federal government and the State Department is considering that deal, the chairman of Uranium One Ian Telfer sends $2.35 million to the Clinton Foundation, to a private foundation. It was never disclosed. It was only discovered by going through Canadian tax records. Bill Clinton gives a half-million dollar speech. That is going through for approval to a company in Russia that is involved financially with uranium one. The ties and the deals go on and on.

Let me just add, Sean, by the way, it’s about to get more interesting, because we know some details about this lobbyist, this source has come forward.

His name is William Campbell who lives in Florida. He was with Cassidy and Associates — which is one the big lobbying firm in D.C. where he lobbied on Russian interests from 2007 to 2008. He then started his own firm and was paid $50,000 a month by the Russians for lobbying. His contract was for, quote, “to improve the media and political environment in the U.S. in respect to the surprise of the Russian uranium products,” and quote, “to set up meetings with U.S. administration officials, members of Congress and other key opinion elite and Russian government officials.” This is a very inside guy coming forward is this whistle-blower.

HANNITY: We had Putin bad actors in the United States. Mueller was the FBI director. Eric Holder was one of the nine signing off on the deal … Then you have got bribery extortion, kickbacks, money laundering, and racketeering. Mueller had to know because they had an FBI informant. He had his only personal experience, ended up four years informant, then he got tapes, documents, emails firsthand account. Putin was using, breaking all of the laws to get a foothold in the uranium market and they knew in 2009.

SCHWEIZER: You’re right, Sean. In fact the purchase of Uranium One was announced by Vladimir Putin himself. It was reported in the Moscow Times, which was an English language publication in Moscow. He personally released the funds to purchase Uranium One in the United States. And look, the argument the Clinton defenders use is other government agencies that were involved in the process. She didn’t do it by herself. From the standpoint of bribery, that is irrelevant.

If you’re a congressman sitting on a committee and the committee votes unanimously for something, but you got paid to vote for that, it doesn’t matter what your colleagues did. You committed bribery, and that’s why this needs to be investigated.

HANNITY: All right. Peter, we will stay in on this. And by the way the FBI informant, we are just talking about, his name was revealed today.