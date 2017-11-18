Kayla Moore Doubles Down on Call for McConnell to Step Down — ‘He’s Not a Leader and He’s Not Doing His Job’

In an interview that aired Friday on OANN, Kayla Moore, wife of embattled former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, defended her husband and discussed his Alabama U.S. Senate race against Democrat Doug Jones.

advertisement

Kayla Moore declined to answer questions about reports that her husband engaged inappropriate behavior or sexual misconduct in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“They’re allegations and I don’t want to talk about allegations,” Moore said.

However, she did reiterate her husband’s call for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to step down.

“That he needs to step down,” she said. “Because he is not a leader and he’s not doing his job. And the people are tired of Washington not doing its job and not representing the people of Alabama and playing a game.”

Later in the interview, Moore touted her husband’s character and love for America.

“That he’s honest and that he’s godly and that he loves his country,” she replied. “He fought for his country in Vietnam. As I said in my speech earlier today, he’s an officer and a gentleman. And you can always count on him to tell the truth.”

OANN Trey Yingst closed his interview with Moore by asking her if her husband had been “completely honest” in his statements about the “allegations.”

“As I said, he always tells the truth,” she said.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor