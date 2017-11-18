MSNBC Guest: The U.S. Was Founded on the Backbone of Racism

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” “DecodeDC” podcast host Jimmy Williams touched on Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones’ prosecution of two of the men behind the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham as a U.S. attorney.

Williams claimed the United States was “founded on the backbone of racism.”

“Let me be clear: Racism is not just in the South, it is in every state in this country. This country was founded on the backbone of racism and will continue to, sadly, for a long time to come,” said Williams.

