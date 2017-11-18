Panetta: Bill Clinton ‘More Than Paid the Price’ for Lewinsky Affair

Saturday on CNN, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, a chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, said that Clinton “more than paid the price” for his sexual indiscretions.

advertisement

Panetta was asked by “CNN Newsroom” host Ana Cabrera about Clinton’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky, to which Panetta said he thought the “shadow on the legacy” of his presidency from impeachment was the price he paid.

“My own judgment with regards to President Clinton is that he more than paid the price for what he did. The fact that he went through an impeachment process as president of the United States — the House of Representatives voted for articles of impeachment. The Senate did not. But the mere fact that he went through an impeachment process as president means that there will always be a shadow on the legacy of his presidency. So, at least from my point of view, he’s more than paid the price.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor