Bannon: Gillibrand’s Shot at Clinton ‘an Earthquake’ for Democratic Party

by Pam Key19 Nov 20170

Sunday on the “Cats Roundtable” radio show on AM 970 in New York City, former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) saying former President Bill Clinton should have resigned during the Monica Lewinsky scandal was an “earthquake in the Democratic Party.”

Bannon said, “Kirsten Gillibrand’s comment about Bill Clinton I think is an earthquake in the Democratic Party because the Wall Street-Clinton junta that controls the Democratic Party has really been bulletproof.”

He continued, “And I think you saw the first opening shot of the 2020 primary with Gillibrand, who clearly has presidential aspirations. She put a shot right across the bow of the Clintons.”

(h/t The Hill)

