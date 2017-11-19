Bannon: The ‘Grassroots Deplorables’ Are Going To Run McConnell Out of Office

Sunday on the “Cats Roundtable” radio show on AM 970 in New York City, former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his “cronies” would be run out of office by what he called “the grassroots deplorables.”

Bannon said, “Now that he’s afraid, now that he sees that the grassroots movement – whether it’s in Alabama or Arizona or Tennessee or Mississippi – is going to replace his cronies like Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, now he’s scared, and now he’s trying to move more federal judges through the system and really trying to cleave to President Trump’s plan.”

He continued, “Until he shuts down these committees that are investigation President Trump, and until he has people like Bob Corker stripped of his chairmanship because Corker is sitting there as the head of the Foreign Relations Committee, and with the President in war in Afghanistan and other places throughout world and Corker is sitting there trashing the Commander-in-chief saying he should be in an adult home. Saying he is is irresponsible. He’s a guy holding hearing as to whether President Trump can use nuclear weapons or not as commander-in-chief. These are outrageous things.”

He added, “The grassroots deplorables the forgotten men and woman who really backed Donald Trump’s campaign have really said that is not acceptable and that’s what they are running out of Washington the cronies of Mitch McConnell, and eventually they are going to run McConnell out. ”

