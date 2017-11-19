Collins: I Did Not Support President Trump Because of ‘Allegations About How He Treated Women’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she “was not a supporter” of President Donald Trump because of the “allegations about how he treated women.”

Collins said, “I did not support President Trump. He was not my candidate for president and part of the reason why were allegations about how he treated women. I made my decision before the ‘Hollywood Access’ tape came out, but I was not a supporter of President Trump for the Republican nomination.”

