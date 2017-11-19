Collins: Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Trump ‘Remain Very Disturbing’

. @SenatorCollins says she did not support Trump in part because of allegations of sexual misconduct, and that they "remain very disturbing." pic.twitter.com/o2JnCdmyfC

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that the sexual harassment allegations leveled against President Donald Trump “remain very disturbing.”

Collins said, “President Trump was not my choice for the Republican nominee for president, and I did not support him in part because of the way that all of these reports about how he was treating women. He is president now, and I am working with him on some issues but those allegations remain very disturbing,”

