Collins: Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Trump ‘Remain Very Disturbing’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that the sexual harassment allegations leveled against President Donald Trump “remain very disturbing.”
Collins said, “President Trump was not my choice for the Republican nominee for president, and I did not support him in part because of the way that all of these reports about how he was treating women. He is president now, and I am working with him on some issues but those allegations remain very disturbing,”
