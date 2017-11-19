Cortes: Bannon ‘More Effective’ on the Outside Representing the People’s Voice on Trade, Border, Economy

. @CortesSteve : Steve Bannon is more effective now on the outside as he represents the people’s voice on trade, the border and the economy pic.twitter.com/kzUfso1I5q

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” network contributor and former member of President Donald Trump Hispanic advisory council Steve Cortes said former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was “more effective on the outside” representing the “people’s voice” on issues regarding the border and the economy.

advertisement

Cortes said Bannon, who is also the chief executive of Breitbart News, has “been such a force for change and reform in our government.”

“First and foremost electing Donald Trump, but even since leaving the White House,” he said. “He’s actually more effective on the outside because he’s no longer burdened by having a government job, a West Wing position. Now he can truly be the representative, the people’s voice for the American worker for better trade deals for a secure border, for a growing economy, for economic nationalism. And I think the things he’s doing are exciting and he’s disciplining even the establishment Republicans who hold office particularly in the Senate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN