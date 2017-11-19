Dem Rep Speier: Bill Clinton’s Accusers ‘Should Have Been Believed’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said the allegations of sexual misconduct by former President Bill Clinton’s accusers “should have been believed.”

Speier said, “Well, first of all, let’s remember that he did face impeachment. It wasn’t as if it was just tossed to the side. He faced impeachment. I think that the victims who came forward were not treated as they should have been. They should have been believed because, as I have pointed out, most people who come forward are telling the truth.”

