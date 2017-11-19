GOP Sen Collins: ‘I Hope That the Voters of Alabama Choose Not to Elect’ Roy Moore

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she hoped voters in Alabama “choose not to elect” former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore for U.S. Senate.

Collins said, “I came out against Roy Moore very early. In fact, before these terrible allegations were levied against him because I was concerned about his performance as a member of the Alabama Supreme Court. He had been removed twice for failing to follow lawful orders and also because of his comments on Muslims and LGBT individuals.”

She continued, “So these allegations are extremely disturbing, but under the Constitution, the test on whether or not you seat someone is whether they satisfied the age and residency requirements, so we would have to seat him, but I hope we don’t get there. I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves and I hope that the voters of Alabama choose not to elect him.”

