GOP Sen Scott: Roy Moore ‘Should Find Something Else to Do’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen Tim Scott (R-SC) said Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore “should find something else to do” given the sexual misconduct accusations that have been made against him.

Scott said, “The allegations are stronger than the denial. Roy Moore should do something else to do which was my way of suggesting that he should not be in the race.”

He continued, “I certainly think that there is a strong possibility with a new candidate — a new Republican candidate, a proven conservative — that we can win that race in Alabama. And it is in the best interest of the country, as well as the state of Alabama, from my perspective, for Roy Moore to find something else to do.”

He added, “this controversy is over the necessity of respecting women, period. Our response to sexual harassment should be as aggressive as possible. The reality of it is, when you look at those conservative lawmakers in the Senate who have withdrawn their support of Judge Moore, that should send a clear signal that this has nothing to do with establishment Republicans or politics. This has to do with the character that we want displayed in the United States of America, and especially in our leadership realm.”

