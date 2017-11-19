SNL Music Video Asks Obama to Return to White House: ‘Come Back, Barack’

“Saturday Night Live” had a message for former President Barack Obama in the form of a song called, “Come Back, Barack.”

In the form of an R&B music video, this week’s SNL host Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd said they were thankful for Obama and asked him to come back.

The music video showed clips and pictures of Obama enjoying himself now that he is out of office.

“Why would you leave us?” Thompson asked while talking over the song. “Oh, cause you had to because of the Constitution. But you can come back, right? Oh, you can’t because that would undermine the very institutions that we’re barely holding on to as it is? I see. I guess we stuck with this dude for a while then. Maybe you can come back and make a speech? How much would that cost? For real? Oh, no, we definitely can’t afford that.”

The trio then said they would vote for Michelle Obama, Joe Biden or even George Clooney.

