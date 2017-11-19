Watch: Bernie Sanders Dodges on Bill Clinton, Al Franken Sexual Misconduct

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) dodged questions about allegations of sexual misconduct by former President Bill Clinton and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

On Clinton, Sanders said, “I don’t think at this moment our goal is to look back 20 or 30 years. Our goal is to go forward. And our goal is to understand we have a real crisis in this country today—within the political world, within the corporate world, within the media world—where women are being harassed every single day. Our job is to change that culture.”

On Franken, he added, “I think that’s a decision for Al Franken and the people of the state of Minnesota. My understanding is that Al is a very popular senator. People in Minnesota think that he is doing a good job, and his political future will rest with the people of Minnesota.”

