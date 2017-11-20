WH’s Conway on AL Dem Senate Hopeful Doug Jones: ‘Nobody Ever Says His Name and Pretends He Is a Conservative Democrat — He Is Not’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway made a case for why Alabama voters should vote against Democrat U.S. Senate hopeful Doug Jones, the opponent of embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Conway called Jones a “doctrinaire liberal” and said the media were not spending time talking about where Jones lines up on issues.

Partial transcript as follows:

CONWAY: Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don’t be fooled. He will be a vote against tax cuts. He is weak on crime, Weak on borders. He is strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners–

BRIAN KILMEADE: So vote Roy Moore?

CONWAY: Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal, which is why he is not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him.

KILMEADE: So, vote Roy Moore?

CONWAY: I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through. And the media — if the media were really concerned about all of these allegations, and if that’s what this is truly about, and the Democrats, Al Franken would be on the ash heap of bygone half-funny comedians.

He wouldn’t be here on Capitol Hill. He still has his job. What’s Bob Menendez doing back here? That’s the best my state of New Jersey can do, huh Doocy? You live there. Let me tell you something, this guy, Doug Jones, is a doctrinaire liberal.

KILMEADE: But the RNC has withdrawn its support for Roy Moore. Mitch McConnell has withdrawn support. So have the Young Republicans, withdrawn support for Roy Moore.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: And a lot of women.

CONWAY: Right. And you know what? I just want everybody to know Doug Jones, nobody ever says his name and pretends he is some kind of conservative Democrat in Alabama. And he is not.