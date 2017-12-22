Flat-Earther Kyrie Irving: I Don’t ‘Necessarily Think of Christmas as a Holiday’

Playing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, flat-Earther and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving said he does not “necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday.”

Irving’s Celtics face off with the Washington Wizards Monday, which Irving sees as just another day.

“The hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that,” Irving told reporters Thursday night. “I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday. I’m just happy I get to be with my family. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans on the 25th and playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys.”

